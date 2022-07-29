SQUARE ENIX continues to release information on DRAGON QUEST X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offlinethis time presenting the Adventurer’s Tavern and the Monster Subjugation Corps. The Adventurer’s Tavern will allow us to register friends and then use them in expeditions with the aim of defeating the monsters of the Monster Subjugation Corps.

The taverns are scattered around the various cities of the game world and we too will be able to register in such a way as to allow other users, in case of need, to ask us for help and invoke us. Subsequently, after defeating our objective, we will get an object called “Request for submission” which we will deliver to the tavern making that monster also defeated to our registered friends (each request will have a different difficulty level ranging from one to five stars maximum). At the tavern we will also have the opportunity to organize the equipment, manage the spells and organize the party of characters that we intend to take with us based on the enemy that awaits us.

DRAGON QUEST X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offlineremember, it is currently only expected in Japan from September 15 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu