If you are one of the fans who enjoy the anime of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Daithe new version of what many years ago we knew as Fly’s Adventuresthen prepare for the end.

That is something that those who read the original manga of Riku Sanjō Y Koji Inada I’m sure they anticipated. What happens is that the director of this animated adaptation, kazuya karasawarevealed how many episodes in total the series will have.

According to karasawa the anime in total will have 100 episodes. The most recent available is the 87 that came out on July 22. With these statements, which are on the series website, then there are only 13 episodes left, about three months of broadcast.

So the adventures of Dai (either Fly) will end in the fall of this year. So it is best to treasure the remaining episodes and enjoy them fully.

Font: Toei Animation.

It’s sad that the anime of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai It’s near the end but it’s inevitable. With the pace of the adaptation, several anticipated something like this. The series had its premiere in October 2020 and its transmission was practically uninterrupted.

Not even the COVID-19 encouraged its production. But if you had a break of a month and a half as a result of hacking into the servers of Toei Animation last March.

When does the next episode of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai come out?

The end of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai It’s a matter of months and the best thing is to know when your next episode comes out. That will be on July 30 on Japanese television, so the same day can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll.

It is this video on demand service that all the episodes published so far are available. With the upcoming denouement of the series some are wondering which will take its place.

There are those who believe that perhaps it is the opportunity that the anime of Dragon Ball Super return to television. This idea cannot be ruled out, although everything depends on Toei Animation.

At the end of the day, it is this company that decides the series in which it will work. But no doubt many fans would be very happy that the adventures of Goku and company return to the small screen, and of course, to video-on-demand platforms.

In addition to Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai we have more manga and anime information.