SQUARE ENIX announces the opening of pre-orders for Bring Arts dedicated to Terry from DRAGON QUEST VI: In the realm of dreams.

At the moment it is possible pre-order the figure only in Japan al introductory price of 9,680 yen (about € 73) and distribution will start from August 6. We will be able to customize Terry not only in the pose but also in the facial expression, thanks to three types of interchangeable face, we will also be able to equip it with sword and shield in different combinations.

Waiting to find out when pre-orders will also open in the West, we leave you with a very rich gallery for Bring Arts dedicated to Terry from DRAGON QUEST VI: In the realm of dreams.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera