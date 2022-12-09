SQUARE ENIX reminds us that starting today it is available in all stores DRAGON QUEST TREASURESnew spin-off of the historic JRPG saga which sees as protagonists Eric and his sister My from the eleventh chapter.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES it’s an exclusive Nintendo Switch and below we can see the launch trailer.

ENDLESS RICHES AWAIT YOU IN DRAGON QUEST TREASURES, OUT NOW

Milan (9 December 2022) – Today SQUARE ENIX® announced that DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is now available on Nintendo Switch™. The game follows the childhood adventures of siblings Erik and Mia’s DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of a Lost Age™ in search of the legendary Seven Dragon Gems.

To see the launch trailer of DRAGON QUEST TREASURESvisit: https://youtu.be/hoIEfe602IY

Put yourself in the shoes of Erik and Mia and follow their extraordinary journey in the mysterious world of Draconia. In addition to the two brothers, you will be able to count on the company of two bizarre creatures, Misha and Suyn, and a group of friendly monsters that you will recruit throughout the adventure. You’ll be able to use the monsters’ unique abilities to discover hidden treasures and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. Defend yourself against enemy monsters and rival brigades as you return to your base to have the treasures you’ve found appraised. The more treasures you collect, the more you will increase the value of your treasure room, which will allow you to enlarge your base and your group of allied monsters.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is now available for Nintendo Switch. Anyone who purchases the digital Deluxe Edition will receive a copy of DRAGON QUEST TREASURESthree allied monsters – the Koguar, the Ruby Golem and the Ice Whelpling – along with the Bullet of the great brotherhood and Omnicure Bombs.

For more information, visit: https://dqtreasures.square-enix-games.com/en/

