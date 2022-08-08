SQUARE ENIX today inaugurates reservations for the physical edition of DRAGON QUEST TREASURESthe new spin-off of the saga coming next December 9 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Inside Treasures we will follow the adventures of the brothers Erik And My, who dream of exploring the world and finding treasures. One night they will end up running into the bizarre creatures Misha And Suyn and with them they will arrive near mysterious ruins where they will find two Dragon’s daggerswhich will teleport them to the floating continent of Draconia.

The pre-order bonuses available at selected stores will be as follows:

More details about the game and new images are available below, including the official packshot.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES PHYSICAL EDITION PRE-ORDERS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY

Also revealed about new assets and pre-order bonuses

MILAN (8 August 2022) – Today SQUARE ENIX® announced that it is now possible to pre-order the physical edition * of DRAGON QUEST TREASURES™ on Nintendo Switch ™. The game, which follows the childhood adventures of brothers Erik and Mia of DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of a lost age™, will be released worldwide on December 9, 2022 on Nintendo Switch ™.

Who will pre-order the DRAGON QUEST TREASURES at selected retailers you will receive the following in-game items that will be of great help during the adventure:

Chimera wing (x5): immediately returns players to base without losing treasures;

(x5): immediately returns players to base without losing treasures; Bullet of friendship (x15): increases the chances that a monster will want to join the player’s brigade;

(x15): increases the chances that a monster will want to join the player’s brigade; Maxicura bullet (x5): Fully restores a single ally’s HP.

New assets have also been revealed that highlight some of the game’s features, including treasure hunt, exploration with allied monsters, and treasure appraisal. You can download the new assets here.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES follows the adventures of Erik and his sister Mia, who live aboard a Viking ship and dream of exploring the world to find precious treasures. One night they run into Misha and Suyn, two bizarre creatures, and follow them until they reach some mysterious ruins, where they find two Dragon’s daggers. Having appropriated the magical daggers, the two are transported to the floating continent of Draconia. This legendary land is home to monsters and countless precious treasures, including the Seven Dragon Gems, highly sought after by professional treasure hunters.

At the beginning of your adventure as Erik and Mia, you will learn how to fight alongside a group of monsters and use their skills to find hidden treasures and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. Youngsters will also need to protect their treasures from rival monsters and brigades so they can take them to the base for evaluation. The more treasures you collect, the more you will increase the value of your treasure room, which will allow you to enlarge your base and your group of allied monsters.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES will be available from December 9th on Nintendo Switch ™. For more information, visit the DRAGON QUEST website and follow us on our official channels.

* The start date for pre-orders varies by store and retailer.

* Pre-orders of digital editions for Nintendo Switch ™ will begin at a future date.

Related links:

#DragonQuest

About DRAGON QUEST

DRAGON QUEST is a legendary RPG series created by Yuji Horii and loved by millions of fans in Japan and around the world. From the release of the first DRAGON QUEST in 1986, sold in the United States since 1989 under the name of DRAGON WARRIOR, the acclaimed series has sold more than 84 million copies worldwide across 11 main series titles and tons of spin-offs, as well as films, anime, comic books, manga, merchandising products and more. The celebrated DRAGON QUEST franchise, which celebrates its 36th anniversary this year, holds several Guinness Book of Records, including “the longest-running series of Japanese RPGs”.

The far-sighted authors of the series – creator and game designer Yuji Horii, character designer and creator of Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama and composer Koichi Sugiyama continue to enthrall new players and longtime fans with new chapters featuring beautiful graphics. of enchanting stories and captivating music. The most recent chapter in the series, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a lost agewas critically acclaimed and won the award as Metacritic’s “Must-Play” game, also ranking as 2nd best Switch game of 2019 and 3rd best PS4 game of 2020. It has sold more than 6 , 5 million copies worldwide so far.