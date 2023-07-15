













Dragon Quest Treasures makes the leap to PC and you can play it now on Steam Deck







It is worth noting that the version of Dragon Quest Treasures for PC features improved graphics and frame rates and is officially Steam Deck Verified, meaning the game is now ready to run smoothly on Valve hardware.

Players will take on the role of Erik and Mia to embark on an extraordinary journey through the mysterious world of Draconia. The duo will be accompanied by their cute companion creatures, Purrsula and Porcus, as well as a group of monsters that can be recruited for the search for the immense treasures.

Users can use the unique abilities of those monsters to discover hidden treasures and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. Fend off monsters and rival gangs until the brothers can return to base to have their treasures appraised.

Collecting treasure can increase the value of the players’ chamber, allowing them to expand their base and increase their brigade of friendly monsters.

Those who purchase the Steam version of Dragon Quest Treasures Starting at launch and ending on July 28, 2023, you’ll receive the following in-game items to help you on your adventure:

Chimaera Wing (x10) – Return players to base instantly without losing any treasure

(x10) – Return players to base instantly without losing any treasure Better Buddy Bullet (x15) – Increases the chance that a monster will want to join the player’s party

(x15) – Increases the chance that a monster will want to join the player’s party Fullheal Pellet (x15) – Fully restores the Health Points of a single ally

