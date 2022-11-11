Less than a month to go until the release of DRAGON QUEST TREASURESand instead of offering us new game details, showing us various images or gameplay, SQUARE ENIX wanted to share a trailer to reveal what the cast of Japanese voice actors is for both the characters and the various monsters.
Characters
- Erik (CV Motoko Kumai)
- Mia (CV Inori Minase)
- Purrsula (CV Satomi Arai)
- Porcus (CV Yasuhiro Takato)
- Mr Euston (CV Shouta Aoi)
- Miss Cecily (CV Akari Kitou)
- Mr Muddimer (CV Junichi Suwabe)
- Madame Blancmange (CV Mika Kanai)
- Margom (CV Yuma Uchida)
- Axel (CV Takuya Masumoto)
- Oozabella (CV Megumi Hayashibara)
- Long John Silverbones (CV Tomokazu Sugita)
- Gustav (CV Nobunaga Shimazaki)
- Bonnie (CV Youko Hikasa)
- Admiral Mogsworth (CV Hiroshi Kamiya)
- Shady (CV Daisuke Ono)
- Shambles (CV Yukari Tamura)
- Captain Levanter (CV Hiroki Yasumoto)
- Gayle (CV Manaka Iwami)
- Princess Anemone (CV Yuuko Minaguchi)
Monsters
- Akari Kitou
- Daiki Hamano
- Daisuke Ono
- Hiroki Yasumoto
- Hiroshi Kamiya
- Joel D
- Junichi Suwabe
- Junko Minagawa
- Kentaro Kumagai
- Kouki Uchiyama
- Manaka Iwami
- Megumi Hayashibara
- Mika Kanai
- Nobunaga Shimazaki
- Norio Wakamoto
- Takuya Masumoto
- Tasuku Hatanaka
- Tomokazu Sugita
- Youko Hikasa
- Yui Ogura
- Yuichi Nakamura
- Yukari Tamura
- Yuma Uchida
- Yuu Kobayashi
- Yuuko Minaguchi
DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is expected from December 9 around the world on Nintendo Switch. If you missed the previous 30-minute gameplay video, you can retrieve it in the previous news.
