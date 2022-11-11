Less than a month to go until the release of DRAGON QUEST TREASURESand instead of offering us new game details, showing us various images or gameplay, SQUARE ENIX wanted to share a trailer to reveal what the cast of Japanese voice actors is for both the characters and the various monsters.

Characters

Erik (CV Motoko Kumai)

Mia (CV Inori Minase)

Purrsula (CV Satomi Arai)

Porcus (CV Yasuhiro Takato)

Mr Euston (CV Shouta Aoi)

Miss Cecily (CV Akari Kitou)

Mr Muddimer (CV Junichi Suwabe)

Madame Blancmange (CV Mika Kanai)

Margom (CV Yuma Uchida)

Axel (CV Takuya Masumoto)

Oozabella (CV Megumi Hayashibara)

Long John Silverbones (CV Tomokazu Sugita)

Gustav (CV Nobunaga Shimazaki)

Bonnie (CV Youko Hikasa)

Admiral Mogsworth (CV Hiroshi Kamiya)

Shady (CV Daisuke Ono)

Shambles (CV Yukari Tamura)

Captain Levanter (CV Hiroki Yasumoto)

Gayle (CV Manaka Iwami)

Princess Anemone (CV Yuuko Minaguchi)

Monsters

Akari Kitou

Daiki Hamano

Daisuke Ono

Hiroki Yasumoto

Hiroshi Kamiya

Joel D

Junichi Suwabe

Junko Minagawa

Kentaro Kumagai

Kouki Uchiyama

Manaka Iwami

Megumi Hayashibara

Mika Kanai

Nobunaga Shimazaki

Norio Wakamoto

Takuya Masumoto

Tasuku Hatanaka

Tomokazu Sugita

Youko Hikasa

Yui Ogura

Yuichi Nakamura

Yukari Tamura

Yuma Uchida

Yuu Kobayashi

Yuuko Minaguchi

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is expected from December 9 around the world on Nintendo Switch. If you missed the previous 30-minute gameplay video, you can retrieve it in the previous news.

