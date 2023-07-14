The PC version of the game, priced at 49.99 euros not only boasts graphics and performance superior to that of the Nintendo Switch, but it already is officially verified for Steam Deck , to the delight of all owners. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view below:

Square Enix released today on Steam there PC version Of Dragon Quest Treasures the Dragon Quest 11 Echoes of a Lost Age spin-off that follows the adventures of young twins Erik and Mia.

Dragon Quest Treasure, Erik and Mia’s adventure lands on PC

Dragon Quest Treasures is an RPG set before the events of Dragon Quest XI starring the twins Mia and Erik. We will follow their journey in the mysterious world of Draconia, where the two brothers with the help of the bizarre creatures Misha and Suyn and a group of friendly monsters are in search of the legendary seven gems of the Dragon.

Who will buy Dragon Quest Treasures on Steam by 28 July 2023 you will receive the following in-game items that will be of great help during your adventure:

Chimera Wing (x10): Returns players to base immediately without losing treasure;

Bullet of Friendship (x15): Increases the chances that a monster will want to join the player’s brigade;

Maxiheal Bullet (x15): Fully restores a single ally’s HP.

It is also available for purchase Digital Deluxe Edition at 54.99 euros, which includes three allied monsters (the Koguar, the Ruby Golem and the Ice Dragon) and also a series of bullets from the great brotherhood and Omnicure bombs.