Dragon Quest Treasures is now available on PC via Steam, including Steam Deck.

Up until now, this latest installation of the long-running RPG series – which boasts “improved graphical fidelity and framerate” – had been available exclusively on Nintendo Steam.

“Join Erik and Mia on their quest to hunt for the legendary Dragonstones. Their treasure-hunting abilities will be put to the test as they recruit friendly monsters, defend their haul from plunderers, and explore the floating islands of Draconia,” teases the video description.

Pick up the newly-minted PC release before 28th July and you’ll secure a handful of additional goodies, including 10 additional Chimaera Wing, which returns you to the base immediately without losing any treasure, 15 Better buddy Bullets, which increase the likelihood of a monster wanting to join your squad, and 15 Fullheal Pellets which do exactly what they say on the tin and fully restore the HP of an all.

The Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, includes the full game download of Dragon Quest Treasures, three monster allies – Great Sabrecat, Ruby Golem and Icy Dragling – as well as batches of Bestest Buddy Bullets and Omniheal Bombs.