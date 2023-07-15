A few months after the original release for Nintendo Switchhere’s finally the fun DRAGON QUEST TREASURES debuted on pc through Steamalso promising a perfect gaming experience on the portable platform as well Steam Decks.

Those who purchase this version of the game, until 28 Julywill receive some items that will be really useful in this great adventure, such as:

Chimera Wing (x10): Returns players to base immediately without losing treasure

Bullet of Friendship (x15): Increases the chances that a monster will want to join the player’s brigade

Maxiheal Bullet (x15): Fully restores a single ally’s HP

Below you can admire the launch trailer of the version pcwhile if you are interested in knowing more about the edition Switcheswe refer you to the appropriate review.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES – PC Version Launch Trailer

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES IS NOW AVAILABLE ON PC The improved version of the famous treasure hunting adventure also perfect on Steam Deck. MILAN (14 July 2023) – Today SQUARE ENIX® announced that DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is now available on PC via STEAM®. The game follows the childhood adventures of siblings Erik and Mia from DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of a Lost Age™ in search of the legendary Seven Dragon Gems. In the PC version, which is officially verified on Steam Deck, we have improved the graphical fidelity and framerate. To see the launch trailer for the PC version of DRAGON QUEST TREASURESvisit: https://youtu.be/z4rEvpdM5gI Put yourself in the shoes of Erik and Mia and follow their extraordinary journey in the mysterious world of Draconia. In addition to the two brothers, you will be able to count on the company of two bizarre creatures, Misha and Suyn, and a group of friendly monsters that you will recruit throughout the adventure. You’ll be able to use the monsters’ unique abilities to discover hidden treasures and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. Defend yourself against enemy monsters and rival brigades as you return to your base to have the treasures you’ve found appraised. The more treasures you collect, the more you will increase the value of your treasure room, which will allow you to enlarge your base and your group of allied monsters. Who will purchase the Steam version of DRAGON QUEST TREASURES From launch day until July 28, 2023, you will receive the following in-game items that will be of great help during your adventure: Chimera Wing (x10): Returns players to base immediately without losing treasure;

Bullet of Friendship (x15): Increases the chances that a monster will want to join the player’s brigade;

Maxiheal Bullet (x15): Fully restores a single ally’s HP. DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is now available on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch. The digital Deluxe Edition includes the download of the full game DRAGON QUEST TREASURESthree allied monsters (the Koguar, the Ruby Golem and the Ice Drake) as well as a series of projectiles of the great brotherhood and bombs Omnicure.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Plaion