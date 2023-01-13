SQUARE ENIX announces that from today it is possible to try it for free DRAGON QUEST TREASURES thanks to the demo version launched on Nintendo Switch. The demo allows us to discover the first portions of the game, which follows the childhood adventures of siblings Erik and Mia from the award-winning DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of a Lost Agein search of the legendary Seven Dragon Gems. You can find out more by reading ours review of DRAGON QUEST TREASURES.

For the occasion, the publisher has shared a new trailer online, which we can see below.

Experience the start of the game for free: with bonus items and the ability to transfer your saves to the full game

To see the trailer for the demo of DRAGON QUEST TREASURESvisit: https://youtu.be/mZXTwffW2C0

All progress from the demo, including save data, can then carry over into the full game. Those who decide to purchase the full game after playing and finishing the demo will also receive five friendship bullets that will be very useful during the adventure.

Put yourself in the shoes of Erik and Mia and follow their extraordinary journey in the mysterious world of Draconia. In addition to the two brothers, you will be able to count on the company of two bizarre creatures, Misha and Suyn, and a group of friendly monsters that you will recruit throughout the adventure. You’ll be able to use the monsters’ unique abilities to discover hidden treasures and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. Defend yourself against enemy monsters and rival brigades as you return to your base to have the treasures you’ve found appraised. The more treasures you collect, the more you will increase the value of your treasure room, which will allow you to enlarge your base and your group of allied monsters.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is now available for Nintendo Switch. Anyone who purchases the digital Deluxe Edition will receive a copy of DRAGON QUEST TREASURESthree allied monsters (the Koguar, the Ruby Golem and the Ice Drake) as well as a series of projectiles of the great brotherhood and bombs Omnicure.

For more information, visit: https://dqtreasures.square-enix-games.com/en/

About DRAGON QUEST

DRAGON QUEST is a legendary RPG series created by Yuji Horii and loved by millions of fans in Japan and around the world. Since the release of the first DRAGON QUEST in 1986, sold in the United States since 1989 under the name DRAGON WARRIOR, the acclaimed series has sold more than 85 million copies worldwide spread across 11 main series titles and many spin-offs. off, plus movies, anime, comics, manga, merchandise and more. Celebrating its 37th anniversary this year, the critically acclaimed DRAGON QUEST franchise holds multiple Guinness World Records, including “Longest Running Japanese RPG Series”.

Forward-thinking creators of the series, namely creator and game designer Yuji Horii, character designer and Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and composer Koichi Sugiyama continue to enchant new players and longtime fans with new chapters featuring beautiful graphics, enchanting stories and captivating music. The most recent chapter in the series, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Agewas critically acclaimed and won Metacritic’s “Must-Play” game award, also ranking as the 2nd best Switch game of 2019 and the 3rd best PS4 game of 2020. It has sold more than 6 .5 million copies worldwide so far.