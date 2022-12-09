Dragon Quest Treasures is available starting today on Nintendo Switchas confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by Square Enix, which introduces us to the story and characters of the game.

In our Dragon Quest Treasures review we lauded this adventure’s abundance of things to do and see, as well as the progression system free of constraints and the charm that this franchise still manages to exercise.

“Put yourself in Erik and Mia’s shoes and follow their extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of Draconia,” reads the press release. “In addition to the two brothers, you will be able to count on the company of two bizarre creatures, Misha and Suyn, and a group of friendly monsters that you will recruit during the adventure.”

“Use the monsters’ unique abilities to discover hidden treasures and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. Defend yourself against enemy monsters and rival brigades as you return to your base to have the treasures you’ve found appraised.”

“The more treasures you collect, the more you will increase the value of your treasure room, which will allow you to enlarge your base and your group of allied monsters.”