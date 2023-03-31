At the age of 47, Ryutaro Ichimura he decided to leave Square Enix. Until today, March 31, 2023 he was the lead producer of the series Dragon Quest. The announcement of his farewell was made via Twitter.

The man explained that: “I started counting how many other games I would be able to play in my life. Especially now that it takes three or four years to make one. We have to carefully evaluate each game we play.

When I have rested and reflected, I would like to leave this blessed environment and understand what I could do if I dared to push myself into a more risky environment.”

Ichimura recently played the role of producer for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, whose global launch was announced just today. It will be released on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC in the fall. It must be said that he had already left his place to someone else, a decision that had already made one think of his departure from Dragon Quest. Now the official confirmation has arrived.

At this point we are curious to know what an experienced person like him will end up doing and in which environment he will end up working. Of ours we can only make him ours best wishes and thank him for what he did for Dragon Quest.