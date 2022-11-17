We inform readers that the temporary suspension of the publication of DRAGON QUEST – THE ADVENTURE OF DAI it did not arise from the will of Star Comics, but has technical causes and concerns various countries in which the series is licensed.

We confirm our intention to continue with the publication as soon as possible and, since all the parties involved are already active in order to unblock the situation, we are counting on the exits being able to resume as soon as possible in 2023.

As soon as we have a certain date for the publication of volume 6, we will not fail to give prompt official communication on all our channels.

Keep following us on ours official siteon Facebook pages Star Comics Editions And Valiants Italy come on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok And Telegram to receive all the updates!