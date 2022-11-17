After many months from the forced stop of the publication in Italy, Star Comics provides a new update on DRAGON QUEST – THE ADVENTURE OF DAIdiscontinued in the fifth volume.
The publishing house confirms its intentions to continue with the serialization as soon as possible, all the parties involved are active to unblock the situation and the outputs will resume during the 2023unfortunately without a certain date yet, we include below the message of Star Comics.
COMMUNICATION REGARDING THE RELEASE OF DRAGON QUEST – THE ADVENTURE OF DAI
The point of the situation on the state of the series
We inform readers that the temporary suspension of the publication of DRAGON QUEST – THE ADVENTURE OF DAI it did not arise from the will of Star Comics, but has technical causes and concerns various countries in which the series is licensed.
We confirm our intention to continue with the publication as soon as possible and, since all the parties involved are already active in order to unblock the situation, we are counting on the exits being able to resume as soon as possible in 2023.
As soon as we have a certain date for the publication of volume 6, we will not fail to give prompt official communication on all our channels.
Source: Star Comics
