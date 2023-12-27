SQUARE ENIX announced the imminent shutdown of the Western servers of DRAGON QUEST TACTavailable on iOS And Android. Closing is scheduled for next year February 29, 2024but already starting today it will be impossible to purchase in-game currency or other items. Those who own Gems will still be able to use them normally until the closing day.

The title. developed by Aiming, was launched in the West in 2021. The reasons for this choice are due to the software house's inability to maintain a high quality level of the gaming experience. Despite this at the moment There is no information regarding a server shutdown for Japan.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu