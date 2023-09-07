













Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dragon Prince has already opened its pre-sales for Nintendo Switch









Players who reserve Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dragon Prince will receive a set with exclusive items. In addition to that they will have the certainty of being the first to enjoy this title once it is released on December 1 for Nintendo Switch.

In this new installment, players are immersed in the epic story of the Dark Prince Psaro. His monster taming skills will be a fundamental part of his gameplay. Since we will have to make teams of monsters to finish off the enemies that we find in the adventure.

Source: Square Enix.

In addition, players will not only be able to find monsters, they will also have the opportunity to create them through synthesis. All with the goal of becoming the ‘Master of Monsterkind’. Will they run to buy their copy of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dragon Prince?

