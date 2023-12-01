DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, the launch trailer

SQUARE ENIX reminds us that from today it is available on Nintendo Switch all over the world DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princea new and highly anticipated chapter in the saga of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS which sees the fearsome at the center of events Psaroantagonist of the fourth chapter of the main series.

While waiting for our review, you can find more information on the game in the press release available immediately after the inevitable launch trailer.

BECOME THE LORD OF MONSTROSITY IN DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE, AVAILABLE TODAY

The free demo can be downloaded on Nintendo Switch

MILAN (1 December 2023) – Today, SQUARE ENIX® released DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princethe new role-playing game in the DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS series. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince is now available worldwide exclusively for Nintendo Switch™, at select retailers and digitally via Nintendo® eShop.

In DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark PrincePsaro must become a monster tamer, recruiting monsters and fighting alongside them in the fantasy world of Nadiria, where rivers of bubbling lava, ancient and mysterious ruins and majestic towers of sweets await him. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince includes over 500 monsters to face, recruit and train, multiple online battles, changing seasons and an overhauled synthesis system.

The synthesis system returns to the series in an evolved form, offering players the chance to discover new combinations of monsters with innate talents. Fans will be able to test the abilities of their monsters in two arenas: the Endor Arena on the human world of Terrestria and the Koliseum in the monstrous realm of Nadiria. Using the right combination of monsters, tactics, abilities, spells, upgrades, and accessories is critical to victory.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince encourages players to immerse themselves in the game’s strategic battles, where it is possible to give specific orders to each monster or establish general tactics, such as “Fierce Attack” or “Heal”. The main party can consist of up to eight monsters: four active in battles and four in reserve.

After assembling a “dream team” of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS, fight online and lead groups of powerful monsters to compete against monster tamers from around the world. For the first time in the series, players can compete online in Rapid brawls, very large-scale competitions that use information from 30 players to make battles happen automatically. There are also several online battle modes available, including Ranked matches, Friendly meetings And Multiplayer tournamentsin which up to eight contestants face off in a single-elimination system until only one winner remains.

The digital Deluxe Edition of The Dark Prince will also include the following bonus items:

The Mole Den (includes “Gothic Outfit” outfit): Descend underground to once again encounter monster types you’ve already befriended. You will also have the opportunity to recruit creatures that are very difficult to obtain with synthesis.

(includes “Gothic Outfit” outfit): Descend underground to once again encounter monster types you’ve already befriended. You will also have the opportunity to recruit creatures that are very difficult to obtain with synthesis. Allen the Trainer’s Gym (includes “pastry chef outfit”): Explore these randomly generated dungeons and battle legions of powerful monsters. Each dungeon has unique requirements, so you’ll need to assemble your party carefully. Eliminate the boss waiting for you in the final room to grab rare items that will help you have increasingly powerful allies.

(includes “pastry chef outfit”): Explore these randomly generated dungeons and battle legions of powerful monsters. Each dungeon has unique requirements, so you’ll need to assemble your party carefully. Eliminate the boss waiting for you in the final room to grab rare items that will help you have increasingly powerful allies. Precious trunks (includes the “Monster Shirt” outfit): Every time you open these treasure chests you will get an electrifying reward, but you will have to wait a little before you can open another one. Keep discovering these wonders and sooner or later you will surely get your hands on fantastic objects!

(includes the “Monster Shirt” outfit): Every time you open these treasure chests you will get an electrifying reward, but you will have to wait a little before you can open another one. Keep discovering these wonders and sooner or later you will surely get your hands on fantastic objects! Burgundy Gothic Dress (cosmetic item)

Warrior Ring x1

Delicious x10

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Standard and Deluxe editions of The Dark Prince are now available in physical and digital formats for Nintendo Switch.

The demo of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince it’s available

Assemble your first group of monsters now with the demo The Dark Prince, now downloadable from Nintendo eShop. Explore several unique scenarios and their seasons as you face and recruit monsters. Two battle arenas are also available in the demo. Finally, try synthesizing monsters and see what combinations you can produce.

Training monsters saved in the demo can be carried over into the full game, allowing monster tamers to continue playing with their favorite monsters already recruited in the demo.