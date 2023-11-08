













The best thing about the latter is that it allows you to transfer earned monster equipment to the full game when it becomes available. That will be December 1, 2023; There are only a few weeks left to enjoy it.

As the protagonist, Psaro, progresses through the story, Fizzy will appear at Rosehill Tower and share the online options available to play. Likewise, it will be possible to purchase downloadable content or DLC.

This way, veteran and novice players will be able to strengthen the abilities of their monsters in intense battles against other tamers. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince It has three game options to be played online.

Fountain: Square Enix.

The available modes are Online Battles, Quick Duels and Online Store. Those who play the first two in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince They can get rewards.

These include new monsters and rare items. Regarding the third, players can spend their gold coins obtained in the main game to exchange for scrolls. These include new Talents for the team’s monsters.

Online Battles Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince They include Category Showdowns, Friendly Showdowns and Multiplayer Tournaments; each one has its particularities.

As for Speed ​​Duels, they are massive competitions that use the information of up to 30 players to have automatic battles.

Fountain: Square Enix.

It is possible to obtain rewards from these once per day and they are objects that increase the statistics of the monsters.

