SQUARE ENIX has unveiled the online features of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princethe next one coming December 1st. In this new chapter of the franchise they will return online battles, thanks to which it will be possible to challenge friends near and far in breathtaking battles. These will be available in three versions: Friendly Battle, Ranked Battle And Online Tournament.

But that is not all. The game will also implement a new mode: le Brawls in Gust. Thanks to it we will be able to register our team of monsters and send them to fight against 30 other teams of players from all over the world. It’s about automatic combatat the end of the battles we will be able to discover our result and obtain many rewards such as useful items and the ability to recruit new monsters.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Multiplayer returns in DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince Online battles, fast-paced brawls and an Online Store offer new challenges and experiences, rewarding players with rare monsters and items On the threshold of the release of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, SQUARE ENIX® has announced new details about the game’s online features, with a combination of popular and previously unreleased online game modes available at launch. Competing against friends and rivals from around the world, players will hone their skills, strengthen their monsters, and fight to become the number one ranked monster tamer. A demo is currently available on Nintendo eShop which allows you to try Psaro’s adventure in advance and then transfer your team of monsters into the full game upon its release. The full game will release on December 1, 2023 worldwide, exclusively on Nintendo Switch™. The popular ones Online battles will return to the DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS series along with new gameplay dynamics such as rapid-fire brawls. As Psaro progresses through the game’s story, Frizza will become available in the Col Rosato Tower and will provide the currently available online options, as well as the ability to purchase DLC content. Challenging battles against other monster tamers offer fun challenges to improve your monsters, both for new players and fans of the series. The game’s three main online features include: Online Battles, Quick Brawls, and Online Store. Players who perform well in the first two battle types will be able to earn rewards that include new monsters and rare items. In the Online Shop, however, it will be possible to spend the gold coins earned in game to obtain items such as scrolls, which teach a new Talent to a monster. To test themselves or simply do some shopping, players can choose from tons of ways to improve as monster tamers, thanks to the game’s online features. Online battles

Various battle categories to choose from, such as: Ranked matches: In this mode you will face players from all over the world, with the aim of reaching the top of the leaderboard. As you climb, you will be able to obtain rare accessories and other items to strengthen your monsters.

In this mode you will face players from all over the world, with the aim of reaching the top of the leaderboard. As you climb, you will be able to obtain rare accessories and other items to strengthen your monsters. Friendly encounters: Players battle just for the fun of it against other monster tamers selected from friends registered to their Nintendo® account.

Players battle just for the fun of it against other monster tamers selected from friends registered to their Nintendo® account. Multiplayer tournaments: A maximum of eight contenders with a knockout system until one winner remains. Rapid brawls

After registering the data of their monster group, players can participate in Burst Brawls. These ultra-large-scale competitions use information from 30 players to hold automatic battles in the blink of an eye. Participants can only obtain rewards from Burst Brawls once per day, but these will include items that increase your monsters’ stats, as well as identical monsters (B rank and below) from any team defeated during the competition. After a Brawl, you can view the details of each fight, as well as use data from opposing groups to practice in Training. Make good use of this information to improve your party composition and refine your combat strategies. Burst Brawls are a quick and easy way to strengthen your party, recruit new monsters, and obtain useful items. Online shop

The Online Store updates its offerings every day (actual real-world days, not in-game days), but available items may change based on story progress. With special scrolls that can teach a monster a new Talent, many powerful accessories and even a fine selection of meat, the Online Store has many useful goods for monster tamers of all levels. Check back often and try not to leave Psaro broke. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince is now available for pre-order and digital pre-purchase exclusively for Nintendo Switch via the official Square Enix store and select retailers. Players who pre-order or pre-purchase the game will receive the Head Start Set, which includes: Star Earrings x1

Scholar Glasses x1

Bonus Orb x5

Source: SQUARE ENIX