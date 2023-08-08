SQUARE ENIX shared a new trailer and new information for DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princethe latest iteration of the spin-off of the famous RPG saga, released in Japan under the name of “DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS III”. In this adventure we will follow the story of Psaroantagonist of the fourth chapter of the main saga, whose intent is to become the Master of the monster racerecruiting creatures and exploring the lands of Nadiria. The company reveals the cast of seiyuu who will give voice to the protagonists:

Psaro : Daisuke Ono

: Daisuke Ono Rose : Reina Ueda

: Reina Ueda Toilen Trubble : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Fizzy: Hina Suguta

Let’s see below the new trailer of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princecoming worldwide next December 1st exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince – Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera