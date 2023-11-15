SQUARE ENIX has released a trailer dedicated to the monsters that we will be able to meet in DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince. In the role of Psaro in fact we can make friends with over 500 types of monsters different, and we can even merge them together to create truly unique creatures.

Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that the game will be available starting from next December 1st exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince – Monster Showcase

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu