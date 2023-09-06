SQUARE ENIX has released new details on the gameplay of the highly anticipated DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princecoming theDecember 1st. The novelties concern in particular the management of the monsters that we will be able to bring with us into battle, from how to recruit them to how to improve their skills.

Psaro can bring a group of a maximum of eight creatures, four of which will fight directly while the other four will be used as reserves. The player will be able to decide whether to directly control the actions of the monsters or whether to set up tactics to make them act automaticallyfor example by asking one of them to focus on healing and helping allies in need.

There are several ways to recruit the many monsters in the game. Sometimes just winning a battle will make an enemy want to join us, but we may as well use specific skills to increase the chances that a creature wants to be part of your team. It will even be possible to meet other characters who want to merge one of our monsters with one of theirs, thus creating a completely new creature.

For each monster we will be able to unlock gods Talents which will improve their skills in battle. We will not only get Skill Points to be assigned by leveling up, but creating a new creature this will inherit the Talents of the monsters we used during the fusion. In this way we will be able to create monsters with truly varied and unique abilities.

Finally, the software house has revealed that those who pre-order the game will get the Initial Benefit Package. Inside we will find a couple of Stellar Earringsa pair of Scholar glassesand three Bonus Spheres.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images dedicated to DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princereminding you that the title will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch!

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu