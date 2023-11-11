Square Enix has released a new trailer For Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princein this case a sort of introduction to gameplay of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, which shows the features of the title in more detail.
There isn’t much left left release date of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, scheduled for December 1, 2023 on the Nintendo console, so the video serves to give a general smattering of the main elements of the game, which can also be tried directly by downloading the demo on the eShop .
In the trailer, however, we see a montage of cutscenes and gameplay that covers a greater span of events, giving a more precise idea of some characteristics of the story and various settings explorable.
The monster tamer
As we reported in recent months in a dedicated special, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is in fact a much loved spin-off on the Square Enix series, so its return will probably be taken into consideration by a good amount of users.
The story stages the exploits of Psaro, prince of demons, suffering from a curse which means he cannot harm monsters. This leads him to become a tamer of creatures, which he will therefore have to search around the world and recruit to make them fight.
In Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince we then find ourselves exploring the extremely varied settings of the fantastic world of Nadiria, looking for monsters and recruiting them for our mission, also crossing various biomes and seasons which modify scenarios and dynamics.
