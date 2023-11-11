Square Enix has released a new trailer For Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princein this case a sort of introduction to gameplay of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, which shows the features of the title in more detail.

There isn’t much left left release date of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, scheduled for December 1, 2023 on the Nintendo console, so the video serves to give a general smattering of the main elements of the game, which can also be tried directly by downloading the demo on the eShop .

In the trailer, however, we see a montage of cutscenes and gameplay that covers a greater span of events, giving a more precise idea of ​​some characteristics of the story and various settings explorable.