SQUARE ENIX has released the latest trailer for DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princethe next one coming December 1st. As previously mentioned a demo of the game is currently available on Nintendo eShopand it will be possible to transfer the monsters obtained in the trial version into the full game.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince – Final Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu