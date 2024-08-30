Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will be released on PC and mobile devices on September 11, 2024.

In addition to the main missions of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princethe PC and mobile versions will also include all previously released downloadable content from the Nintendo Switch Digital Deluxe Edition, giving newcomers and fans of the series alike the chance to discover new monster combinations and engage in strategic battles.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince follows Psaro, the demon prince, whose curse prevents him from harming monsters. Because of this he must become a monster tamer, recruiting and fighting by their side through various environments in the fantasy world of Nadiria.

Throughout this adventure, the seasons will regularly change between spring, summer, autumn and winter, which not only changes the landscape, but also opens up new areas where players will encounter different monsters specific to each season.

We also recommend: Foamstars will now be free-to-play and this is what you need to know

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and its synthesis system

One of the most powerful tools in the player’s arsenal within Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is the synthesis system that allows players to create completely new monsters by combining the ones they already have in their team.

Players can experience and unlock over 500 monsters, including franchise favorites, “Dark Lords,” and all-new creatures. Additionally, the “Quickfire Contest” will allow players to compete in a single-player challenge mode over 30 consecutive matches.

Source: Square Enix.

Now, part of the DLC that came in the digital version of Switch and that will be by default on PC and mobile is the following:

“The Mole Hole”: In this special dungeon, recruit monsters that have already been friends once. “The Mole Hole” provides ample opportunity to easily meet monsters that only appear during specific seasons or weather conditions, and even those that can only be obtained through synthesis.

“Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym”: Explore randomly generated dungeons to battle legions of powerful monsters.

“Treasure Trunks”: A mysterious treasure chest containing exciting rewards that can be opened once every hour, allowing players to obtain some useful items.

Remember that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince for PC and mobile devices will be released on September 11, 2024. Are you excited for this release? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our news feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.