SQUARE ENIX reminds us that DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Prince dark is finally available on PC through Steam and on smartphones iOS And Android via their respective digital stores. This version of the game includes all the DLC released for the original version available on Nintendo Switch.

Below you can find more information about the game, a spin-off of the famous saga of Yuji Horii.

All DLC previously released in the digital Nintendo Switch Deluxe Edition is included in the Steam and mobile versions.

SQUARE ENIX® has released DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princethe latest installment in the popular RPG series, is coming to PC (Steam®) and mobile devices (iOS and Android). In addition to the main story missions, the PC (Steam) and mobile versions will include all previously released DLC in the digital Nintendo Switch™ Deluxe Edition, so players can embark on a journey of revenge, discover new monster combinations, and immerse themselves in strategic battles.

Watch the launch trailer here.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince follows the story of Psaro, the prince of demons, who is cursed to not harm monsters. For this reason, he must become a monster tamer, so as to recruit and fight alongside them in the various settings of the fantastic world of Nadiria. His adventure will be characterized by a regular cycle of seasons that will also change the landscapes: spring, summer, autumn and winter will give access to new areas and specific seasonal monsters.

One of the most powerful tools at your disposal, however, will be an advanced synthesis system, which will allow you to create completely new monsters by combining those already encountered. You will be able to experiment and, in the end, unlock more than 500 monsters, from the most famous ones of the series to completely new creatures. In addition, with the “Burst Brawls”, an automatic match speed, you can compete in a single-player challenge mode in 30 consecutive matches.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince for PC (Steam) and mobile devices includes all previously released DLC for the digital Nintendo Switch Deluxe Edition at no additional cost, including:

The Mole’s Den: In this special dungeon, you can recruit monsters you have previously befriended. The Mole’s Den is a great way to find monsters that only appear during certain seasons or weather conditions, as well as those that can only be obtained through synthesis.

In this special dungeon, you can recruit monsters you have previously befriended. The Mole’s Den is a great way to find monsters that only appear during certain seasons or weather conditions, as well as those that can only be obtained through synthesis. Allen the Trainer’s Gym: Explore these randomly generated dungeons and battle legions of powerful monsters.

Explore these randomly generated dungeons and battle legions of powerful monsters. Precious trunks: a mysterious treasure chest that contains exciting rewards. It can be opened once per hour and offers very useful items.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince is available on PC (Steam), mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. All versions of this game are rated PEGI 12. For more information, visit: https://dragonquest.square-enix-games.com

