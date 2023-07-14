













Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – Everything you need to know







Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince presents us with the story of Psaro, a character that comes from the fourth installment of Dragon Quest and that he receives the curse of his father, the king of Nadiria, which will prevent him from harming any creature that has monster blood.

Nevertheless, psaro he becomes a monster tamer, to such an extent that he builds an army that will help him in his adventures. Our young prince wants to take revenge on his father and on the way to that task he will meet Pink and a mysterious character called Fumata. At his side, the protagonist will face the various dangers in nadiria.

We also recommend: Square Enix would consider doing more Pixel Remasters like Final Fantasy with other classic titles

What we know about Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

The protagonists of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

psaro : A young demihuman that you surely remember for his characteristic silver hair and red eyes. His goal is to be a monster tamer and take revenge on his dad.

: A young demihuman that you surely remember for his characteristic silver hair and red eyes. His goal is to be a monster tamer and take revenge on his dad. Pink : His elven and mystical powers make him join Psaro’s adventure in Nadiria. She is kind and compassionate, yet she will not hesitate for a moment to fight to defend her convictions.

: His elven and mystical powers make him join Psaro’s adventure in Nadiria. She is kind and compassionate, yet she will not hesitate for a moment to fight to defend her convictions. smoke : This character is a magic researcher who joins Psaro and Rosa’s group to search for magic ingredients that are only on the human side.

: This character is a magic researcher who joins Psaro and Rosa’s group to search for magic ingredients that are only on the human side. fluffy: This is a creature that has a mission to find the best and most intelligent beastmasters in the world. She will serve as a lie for Psaro and, incidentally, will teach him everything there is to know about how to tame monsters.

Source: Square Enix

The features of the world of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

As you probably already know, Nadiria is the main stage of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. This is a territory that is dominated by monsters divided into several circles which are divided into three planes: lower, middle and upper.

One of the characteristics of Nadiria is that it changes with the seasons of the year. If you are in the spring, the stage will have an appearance. The same with summer, autumn and winter respectively.

Source: Square Enix

It is worth noting that each era has its characteristics and monsters with which you can start a friendship.

Source: Square Enix

The monsters are the pillar that sustains the game

Don’t lose sight of that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince belongs to the Dragon Quest Monsters franchise and focuses on a character who makes an effort to befriend the iconic monsters of the series that he meets as the story progresses.

Now the difference of The Dark Prince with the other installments is that Psaro carries the curse that his father put on him, which does not allow him to hurt any monster. The protagonist will not only tame, but also create new creatures with the power of synthesis.

Source: Square Enix

To this we must add that there are 500 different types of monsters and a new synthesis system. Friends and enemies from other installments of the series will also appear. Dragon Quest. Thanks to the online game you will be able to test your skills with other users of the world.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will come with a fair amount of DLC

When Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince goes on sale you can find it with three DLC packages that you should not lose sight of: La Topera, Optimal Trainer Gym and Timed Treasures.

Through this content you can get rewards for your mission, as well as new outfits for Psaro. Eventually, this DLC can be obtained in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Source: Square Enix

Now what comes with each DLC?

The Topera : Here you will enter the underworld. There you can recruit some varieties of monsters with varieties that may not be so easy to synthesize.

: Here you will enter the underworld. There you can recruit some varieties of monsters with varieties that may not be so easy to synthesize. Optimal Trainer Gym : Here you will explore randomly generated dungeons and fight dozens of powerful monsters. Each dungeon has unique requirements so you need to party up very carefully. In exchange for defeating the final boss, you will get rare items.

: Here you will explore randomly generated dungeons and fight dozens of powerful monsters. Each dungeon has unique requirements so you need to party up very carefully. In exchange for defeating the final boss, you will get rare items. timed treasures: In this DLC there will be many treasures to open from the chests you find. So you can get rewards that will help you on your adventure.

It’s worth noting that all of the DLC comes with outfits for Psaro that you’ll want to put on him for sure.

Do you have questions about this interesting monster video game that will be released on December 1st on Nintendo Switch? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)