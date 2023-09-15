Following the Nintendo Direct of yesterday, SQUARE ENIX he posted on Nintendo eShop the demo version of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princethe new episode of the spin-off saga which will feature the fearsome Psaro.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE follows the story of Psaro, the prince of demons, who is afflicted with a curse that means he cannot harm monsters. For this reason he will have to become a monster tamer, so as to recruit and fight together with them in the various settings of the fantastic world of Nadiria. His adventure will also be characterized by a cycle of seasons: spring, summer, autumn and winter will not only change the landscapes, but will also give access to new areas and specific seasonal monsters.

The demo is available for free download at Nintendo Switch. The full game will be available next December 1st.

Source: Nintendo eShop