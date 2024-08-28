SQUARE ENIX announces that from next September 11 DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince will also be available in digital format on PC through Steam and on the stores iOS And Android.

This version of the game will include all downloadable content already available for the Digital Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch. Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE COMING TO STEAM AND MOBILE ON SEPTEMBER 11

Recruit and battle over 500 monsters to become their absolute master

SQUARE ENIX® has announced that the latest installment in the popular RPG series, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, will launch for PC (Steam®) and mobile devices on September 11, 2024. In addition to the game’s main story quests, the PC (Steam) and mobile platforms will also include all downloadable content previously released in the Nintendo Switch™ Digital Deluxe Edition, giving newcomers and fans of the DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS series the chance to discover new monster combinations and immerse themselves in strategic battles.

Watch the announcement trailer: https://youtu.be/XTYvtBOkC78

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince features Psaro, the demon prince whose curse prevents him from harming monsters. As a result, he must become a Monster Wrangler, recruiting and fighting alongside monsters in the various settings of the fantasy world of Nadiria. Throughout the adventure, the seasons will regularly alternate between spring, summer, autumn, and winter, not only changing the landscape, but also opening up new areas and introducing players to different monsters specific to that season.

One of the most powerful tools in players’ arsenal is the new synthesis system, which allows players to create entirely new monsters by combining existing monsters from their roster. Players can experiment with and unlock over 500 monsters, including franchise favorites and all-new creatures. Additionally, Quickfire Contest, an automatic speed race, will allow players to compete in a single-player challenge mode over 30 consecutive matches.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince for PC (Steam) and mobile will include all DLC previously released by the Digital Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch. This includes:

The Mole Hole : In this special dungeon, explore monsters you have already befriended once. The DLC offers ample opportunity to easily reunite with monsters that only appear during specific seasons or weather conditions, and even those that can only be obtained through synthesis.

: In this special dungeon, explore monsters you have already befriended once. The DLC offers ample opportunity to easily reunite with monsters that only appear during specific seasons or weather conditions, and even those that can only be obtained through synthesis. Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym : Explore randomly generated dungeons to battle legions of powerful monsters.

: Explore randomly generated dungeons to battle legions of powerful monsters. Treasure Trunks: A mysterious chest containing exciting rewards that can be opened once every hour, allowing players to get their hands on some useful items.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince for PC (Steam) and mobile will be launched on September 11, 2024. The Nintendo Switch version is currently available. For more information, please visit: https://dragonquest.square-enix-games.com.

