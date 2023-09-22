SQUARE ENIX has released a lot of news about the characters we will meet in DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince. As previously anticipated, the title will allow us to see the events of DRAGON QUEST IV from another perspective, which is why the heroes of the fourth chapter will make their appearance within the game and their presence will influence the progress of the story.

The adventure of Psaro will begin when the half-demon prince goes to his father, the Monster Lord Randolfolooking for a remedy for his mother’s illness, the human Miriambut without receiving any help. There will also be obstacles to the protagonist Delphoseldest son of Randulph and general of his army, e Chaynewho defends the Diabolical Hall where all the monsters reside.

During the adventure we will have the opportunity to meet Healiea boy looking for his long lost friend, Ludoa mysterious young man who seems to know Psaro very well, the army captain Percival and the Zenith Dragonomniscient God of Dragons who lives in his castle in the heavens.

We will be able to discover their role within the game starting from the next one December 1stdate on which DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince will be available worldwide exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: SQUARE ENIX