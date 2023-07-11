SQUARE ENIX has released some new information about characters and additional content for DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince. As previously anticipated the protagonist of the story will be Psarodemi-human forced to become a monster breeder after suffering a curse, and accompanying him will be Roseelven girl with a kind soul, e Tollen Trubblea researcher on the hunt for new ingredients for his magical experiments.

The trio will be led by Fizzy, a friendly creature whose mission is to meet the best monster breeders in the world. Within the game they will be present over 500 creatures with whom we will be able to make friends, some of which are unpublished such as Goomulonimbusa cloud inhabited by slimes capable of summoning storms, Vegandragoraa dragon characterized by its symbiotic relationship with nature, and Ronin Raccooncapable of reading the opponent’s mind to attack him in his weak point.

The company disclosed that three paid add-ons will be released at the game’s launch thanks to which it will be possible to obtain objects capable of facilitating our adventure and new costumes for Psaro. These are:

The Mole Hole – visit the underground in search of monsters of the type of creatures we have already recruited. Thanks to this DLC it will be easier to synthesize some particularly difficult monsters, and will allow us to obtain the costume Gothic Vestments .

– visit the underground in search of monsters of the type of creatures we have already recruited. Thanks to this DLC it will be easier to synthesize some particularly difficult monsters, and will allow us to obtain the costume . Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym – Explore randomly created dungeons, each with their own unique requirements to complete. Once the boss on duty has been defeated, we will be able to obtain useful objects to make our allies even more powerful. Thanks to this DLC we will get the costume Cake-maker’s Clobber .

– Explore randomly created dungeons, each with their own unique requirements to complete. Once the boss on duty has been defeated, we will be able to obtain useful objects to make our allies even more powerful. Thanks to this DLC we will get the costume . Treasure Trunks – every time we open this chest we will get useful objects, which will become progressively more valuable. There will be a window of time before we can open it again, but the rewards will really help us during our adventure. Thanks to this DLC we will get the costume Monstrous Mail.

I remind you that DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince will be available worldwide starting next year December 1st exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: SQUARE ENIX