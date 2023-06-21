During Nintendo Direct of this afternoon SQUARE ENIX he announced DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince. The title will be available worldwide from next December 1 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The protagonist of this adventure will be an old acquaintance for all fans of the franchise, that is Psaro from DRAGON QUEST IV: Chronicles of the Chosen. His beloved will be with him Roseand as we can see in the trailer it seems that the Hero of the fourth chapter will appear in the game.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer. Good vision!

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince – Announce Trailer

Source: Nintendo