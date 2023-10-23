The Japanese division of SQUARE ENIX announced that DRAGON QUEST Monsters Super Light will close next January 31, 2024 to 3:00 pm, Japan time. Gem sales end with today’s announcement.

The free-to-play for iOS And Android originally launched in January 2014 in Japan, it has survived for almost ten years and has been downloaded thirty million times. Further details regarding refunds will be provided in the coming weeks for all players who have purchased in-game currency.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu