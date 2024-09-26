SQUARE ENIX And Artdink Corporation They share online a new trailer that shows the gameplay of DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake.

The long-awaited opening chapter of the remake trilogy, which will be followed in 2025 DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remakewill be available in physical and digital format from next November 14thworldwide. The target platforms are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PCwhere you can find the game on Steam And Microsoft Store.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – Gameplay trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX away Gematsu