The trailer of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake was shown at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. The video focuses on the strategic possibilities in character creation.
You can see the video below.
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Trailer
There official description reads: “Immerse yourself in the all-new gameplay of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and discover how you can customize your party’s vocations and appearance, utilize different battle strategies to defeat monsters you encounter, and see exclusive content not found in the original game!”
What do you think of this new one? trailer of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake?
#Dragon #Quest #III #HD2D #Remake #Shows #Nintendo #Direct #VocationFocused #Trailer
Leave a Reply