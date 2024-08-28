SQUARE ENIX announces that from today it is possible to book DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remakecoming out next November 14th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Players who pre-order will receive the Trouble-Solving Travel Kit featuring Holy Shoes, Seed of Defense x3, Seed of Agility x3, Seed of Magic x3, Seed of Might x3, and Seed of Life x3.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D REMAKE: PRE-ORDERS NOW OPEN ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND ALL PLATFORMS

By pre-ordering this beautiful interpretation of a timeless adventure, players will receive a variety of useful in-game items.

Milan, 28 August 2024 – During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, SQUARE ENIX® announced that DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remakethe extraordinary reinterpretation of the beloved and timeless masterpiece DRAGON QUEST III: And so it entered into legend…can be pre-ordered through the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop. Coming out November 14 for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam®, and Microsoft Store on Windows, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is available for pre-order on all platforms.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is the chronological beginning of the “Erdrick Trilogy”, which will continue in 2025 with the release of DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remakeand is the perfect entry point for newcomers to one of the most influential franchises in video game history.

The iconic HD-2D look and its atmospheric mix of 2D pixel sprites and 3D environments give the reimagined environments vastly improved clarity and detail. Additionally, fans can relive the beloved RPG like never before. They will enjoy automatic saves and numerous new save points throughout the journey, a customizable combat speed, an auto-battle function, a modernized UI, and quality-of-life improvements throughout the game. Players will be able to face challenging new boss battles in new story episodes that tell the origin story of Ortega, the protagonist’s father.

Digital pre-orders open today DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake on Nintendo Switchvia My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store And Steam. Physical pre-orders are available on SQUARE ENIX Store for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-order will receive the Trouble-Solving Travel Kit featuring Holy Shoes, Seed of Defense x3, Seed of Agility x3, Seed of Magic x3, Seed of Might x3, and Seed of Life x3.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake will be available on November 14 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Microsoft Store on Windows. For more information, please visit: https://dragonquest.square-enix-games.com/games/en-us/dragon-quest-123-hd2d-remakes.

