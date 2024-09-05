SQUARE ENIX has released new information about the characters and Vocations present in DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake. As previously anticipated in the adventure it will be possible to form a party of four charactersincluding the protagonist, and we will have the opportunity to create heroes to recruit choosing their appearance, voice and personality. This last option will be really fundamental, in fact it will depend on it the rate at which the character’s stats will grow when it levels up.

The game will feature many different Vocations, and once Once you reach level 20 you will be able to teach a new class to that particular character. When the class is changed the character will return to level 1, but will retain all the skills learned previously giving us the ability to create incredibly powerful party members.

The available Vocations are:

Hero – exclusive class of the protagonist. He can learn Sword skills as well as healing and Lightning-elemental spells, making him extremely versatile.

Warrior – perfect for protecting allies and dealing damage thanks to their high HP.

Wrestler – their strong point is agility, I can inflict a lot of critical damage thanks to their shots.

Magician – thanks to his wisdom and high MP he can cast offensive spells and support his allies by improving their stats.

Priest – A healing class that can restore allies' HP, remove status ailments, and even bring them back to life.

Merchant – They possess unique abilities that make them perfect for both battle and exploration, they can even recover extra coins at the end of the battle.

Jester – capable of healing and supporting allies with their songs, but often ignore given orders.

Thief – perfect for those who love to move stealthily and discover secrets while exploring, in battle they are able to inflict status ailments on their opponents.

Monster Tamers – can use monsters' abilities to their advantage, both to attack opponents and to heal allies.

Wise – a special class that combines the offensive power of Mages with the healing power of Priests.

But that’s not all. The software house has announced a new feature that will be introduced in this remake: the Monster Arenas. Scattered throughout the world, we will be able to use them for test the monsters in combat that we have rescued during our adventure. By winning the various tournaments in the Arenas we will be able to obtain truly unique objects.

We leave you now with a new image gallery dedicated to the game, reminding you that it will be available worldwide starting from next November 14th.

Source: SQUARE ENIX