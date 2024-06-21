Through Amazon Italy it is now possible to do the reservation Of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. The price is €70.99 and the release date is set for November 14, 2024. To be able to pre-order the role-playing game you just have to go to this pageor use the boxes you see below.
As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, so if there is a discount it will be applied to your order automatically. Reservation is free and can be canceled at any time before shipment.
What Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake offers
We are talking about a remake of Square Enix’s classic role-playing game. One of the most obvious innovations is the graphics, completely recreated in HD-2Dthe graphic style that Square Enix uses for various of its JRPGs by fusing 3D environments and 2D characters, so as to create a work that is both modern and nostalgic and respectful of the classics.
Furthermore, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake offers a improved version of the classic turn-based combat system. Precisely we can expect new animations, the possibility of changing the battle speed so as to reduce downtime but also automatically complete battles. The game will be followed in 2025 by remakes of the first and second chapters (in a single package): number three is actually chronologically the first chapter of the saga, so it makes sense to start with this.
