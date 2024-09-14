Here we are finally. All those who are waiting for it with trepidation, will be happy to know that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Has Gone Gold meaning the game is complete and ready to be published. This is a very important moment for every development team, as you know, since it marks the end of the work (at least in the past it was like this, now let’s say it puts an end to the biggest part).

Yuji Horii and Masaaki Hayasaka in photo

To celebrate the occasion, Yuji Horii, the father of Dragon Quest, as well as Japanese role-playing games as we know themand Masaaki Hayasaka, the producer of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, had a celebratory photo taken with which they announced the happy news on social media. In short, the game will make it to November 14, 2024 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

By playing Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, players will relive the beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy’s story, at least chronologically. The remake boasts a Completely reworked 2D graphicssome additions to the story, a reworked combat system and many other extra features compared to the original. Will we be able to defeat Baramos even in 2024?

Finally, we remind you that in addition to Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Square Enix is ​​also working on Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, a collection with the first two chapters of the series completely remade, which should arrive during 2025.