SQUARE ENIX And Artdink Corporation have shared new images and information online for DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remakeremake of the third chapter of the saga with the technique ofHD-2D. In addition, the most important Japanese industry media have shared gameplay videos that we include at the end of the article.

Thirty-six years after its original release in 1988, the legend is returning in HD-2D. This updated version of the classic game features new scenes that add more depth to the setting, as well as voiced cutscenes and an orchestral soundtrack.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake It is set in the kingdom of Aliahahhomeland of the great hero Ortega and of you, his son and protagonist of the story. On your sixteenth birthday, you receive an order from the king: to do what your late father failed to do, defeat theArchdevil Baramos. Thus begins your journey to save the world. What surprises does fate have in store for you?

Appearance A (with the voice of Toby Laurence in English and Nobuyuki Hiyama (in Japanese)

(with the voice of Toby Laurence in English and Nobuyuki Hiyama (in Japanese) Appearance B (with the voice of Jenna Sharpe in English and Yuuko Minaguchi (in Japanese)

Additionally, the HD-2D remake of DRAGON QUEST I & II is expected for the 2025. The first three games in this long-running series are linked together in both their stories and the worlds they take place in. They are collectively known as “The Erdrick Trilogy” (Roto, in Japanese), a name that has been passed down with each new incarnation of the legendary hero.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake will be available from November 14th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Gameplay by 4Gamer.net

Dengeki Online Gameplay

Gameplay by Famitsu

V-Jump Gameplay

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu