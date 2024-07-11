A couple of weeks ago the date was finally confirmed Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remakea game that serves as a very faithful recreation of the classic that came to NES quite a while ago, adding the benefits of the technology that is available today. It is worth mentioning that this technology that mixes 2D with 3D has been used in other outstanding games such as the two Octopath Traveler, Triangle Strategy and the remake of LiveALive.

To further excite fans, a new gameplay has recently been released in which we can see more of the mechanics implemented in the RPG, as well as some notable changes such as the length of the towns that the main characters will visit. We also have a couple of battles that remain very similar to the Famicom game, and which do not require changing since they are intuitive to learn.

Here is the description of the game according to Square Enix:

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake brings the timeless masterpiece and starting point of the so-called “Erdrick Trilogy,” spanning the first three main games in the DRAGON QUEST series, back to life with a completely new look. Featuring stunning HD-2D graphics, new and updated features, and a refined storyline, all invite you to embark on this fantastical epic adventure to rid the world of evil. Long ago, the heroic Ortega left behind his wife and offspring in order to defeat the arch-enemy Baramos. Unfortunately, Ortega failed in his quest, and to this day the threat of the evil Baramos still looms over humanity. On his sixteenth birthday, Ortega’s only offspring receives the blessing of the King of Aliana to take up his father’s legacy and complete a mission of utmost importance: defeat Baramos and save the world. At the beginning of the game, you will choose who you want to explore a huge HD-2D world with tons of cities, dungeons and caves, where you will meet fascinating characters and face fierce monsters in turn-based combat. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake has been recreated for a modern audience, offering long-time fans the chance to relive an unforgettable RPG experience and expand its possibilities like never before, while providing the ideal starting point for those new to one of the most influential RPG series in video game history.

Remember that this title is released on November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It’s a game we’re dying to play, but there are still a few months left to get our hands on it. At least there will be other major titles along the way.