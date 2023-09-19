During an interview granted to the Famitsu editorial team last August on the occasion of the World Cosplay Summit 2023 in Nagoya, Yuji Horii — creator of the series DRAGON QUEST — stated that the development of DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remakeannounced in May 2021, “It’s progressing pretty steadily.”

As for instead DRAGON QUEST XII: The Flames of Fateannounced the same month, Horii said it is not yet able to provide updates: “There’s not much left to say.”

Below is an excerpt from the interview.

What is your involvement in the development of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark PrinceMr. Horii?

Yuji Horii: “I’m involved in playtesting, checking and so on. However, I have thoroughly supervised and reviewed from the beginning. Early development is critical, after all.”

His involvement in DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince is similar to his involvement in DRAGON QUEST III in HD-2D And DRAGON QUEST XII: The Flames of Fate?

Horii: “It’s more of the same. Well, as for DRAGON QUEST III, I already made that game once and I know a lot about it, so I’ll give advice like: «If you want to change this, you should do it this way».”

What is the state of development of DRAGON QUEST III in HD-2D And DRAGON QUEST XII: The Flames of Fate?

Horii: “DRAGON QUEST III in HD-2D is progressing pretty steadily. As for DRAGON QUEST XII, I can’t say much yet.”

All three titles, including DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princeare highly anticipated by fans of the series.

Horii: “We’re working on a number of things, so I hope everyone can have high expectations.”

Source: Famitsu Street Gematsu