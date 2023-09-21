The development of the game announced in May 2021, Dragon Quest III in HD-2D (working title), is “progressing quite steadily,” reported the series creator Dragon Quest, Yuji Horii, to Famitsu during an interview at the World Cosplay Summit. As to Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, also announced in May 2021, Horii was unable to provide an update. “There’s not much I can say yet,” he said.

Here is the full excerpt:

—What was your participation in the development of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark PrinceMr. Horii? Yuji Horii: “I’m involved in playtesting, verifications and so on. However, I carefully monitored and made revisions from the beginning. The start of development is crucial, after all.” —Is your participation in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince similar to his participation in Dragon Quest III HD-2D and Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate? Horii: “It’s more or less the same. Well, in the case of Dragon Quest IIII already created that game once by myself and I know a lot about it, so I give advice along the lines of ‘If you want to change this, you should do it this way.'” —What is the state of development of Dragon Quest III HD-2D and Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate? Horii: “Dragon Quest III in HD-2D It’s making pretty steady progress. As to Dragon Quest XII“There’s still not much I can say.” —The three titles, including Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princeare highly anticipated by fans of the series. Horii: “We are working on a variety of things, so I hope everyone can continue to look forward to them.”

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: I wish more developers would join the trend of bringing games to 2H HD, it’s a beautiful and traditional style perfectly adapted to today.