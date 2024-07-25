Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii believes modern advancements in game graphics make silent protagonists “look like an idiot.”

Horii recently discussed the topic of RPGs with Metaphor: ReFantazio director and producer Katsura Hashino, an excerpt of which was published by Denfaminicogamer (thanks Automaton).

One challenge Horii believes the Dragon Quest franchise is facing is how a protagonist should be depicted now that graphics have become more realistic – allowing for more detailed and expressive designs.

Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo SwitchWatch on YouTube

The Dragon Quest games have had silent protagonists, or “the symbolic protagonist” as Horii puts it, which allows players to see themselves as the main character and project their own emotions. This choice was partly due to technological restrictions at the time.

Now, though, graphics are more lifelike and detailed. Horii joked: “As game graphics evolve and grow increasingly realistic, if you make a protagonist who just stands there, they will look like an idiot.”

On the other hand, a speaking protagonist can be hard for players to relate to. “That’s why, the type of protagonist featured in Dragon Quest becomes increasingly difficult to depict as games become more realistic,” said Horii. “This will be a challenge in the future too.”

Horii’s comments could easily apply to a number of major series, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon, which have historically all had silent protagonists.

With Link in particular, Nintendo have found ways to make the character expressive within the confines of the visual aesthetic, without the need for speech. That rings true for the detail of Tears of the Kingdom as much as the minimalist approach for Wind Waker.

The upcoming HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3 will allow players to choose between a male or female protagonist (as per the original) and it now includes voiced dialogue for some characters. However, this is all about modernizing the pixel graphics of the original game, so Horii’s comments instead may hint that Dragon Quest 12 – the next new game in the series – could have a voiced protagonist.

The previous game, Dragon Quest 11, does include a voice option for the protagonist but this only adds grunts rather than full dialogue.

I went hands-on with the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake recently, describing it as “a balance of old and new that remains firmly in retro territory, but with tasteful touches to smoothen out the experience.”

Do you like a silent protagonist, or would you prefer main characters to all speak?