SQUARE ENIX has announced the release date for Japan of its new mobile title set in the RPG universe shaped by Yuji Horii. DRAGON QUEST CHAMPIONS will be available from June 13th on iOS And android in the usual free-to-play format with microtransactions. At the moment there are no known plans for a possible western launch of the title, defined by the publisher “Melee command battle RPG”.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu