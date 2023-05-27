It’s been months since its official announcement, and finally, here it is SQUARE ENIX she returned to the fray to show hers in action DRAGON QUEST CHAMPIONS through two promotional videos.

Developed in collaboration with KOEI TECMO GAMESthis melee battle RPG will be completely free-to-play (with usual in-app purchases) for devices iOS And Androidto be released on an as yet unknown date.

The game focuses onHeroic Martial Arts Tournaments, a competition honoring the ancient hero. There will be a story mode, many quests, and a tournament where up to 50 players can battle it out in real time.

While waiting to know more details about it, and to know the release date, we leave you in the company of the two promotional videos!

DRAGON QUEST CHAMPIONS – Promotional Videos





Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Anime News Network