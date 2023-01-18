SQUARE ENIX he announced DRAGON QUEST CHAMPIONStitle for iOS and Android devices developed in collaboration with KOEI TECMO. At the moment, a possible launch window for the game has not yet been revealed, let alone if the distribution will also take place in the West. However, the software house has revealed that a closed beta will be held from February 6 to 13 which will see the participation of 20,000 users who will be able to apply through the official site.

The title has been described as “Melee Command Battle RPG” and will have a combat system very similar to the traditional one of the franchise. There will be both a single player campaign, the Story Modewhich a multiplayer mode called Tournament Mode in which 50 players will compete in real time to obtain the title of Sample.

We leave you now with the presentation event dedicated to DRAGON QUEST CHAMPIONS, under which you can find more details on the story and characters. Good vision.

DRAGON QUEST CHAMPIONS – Story Victory will open the promised door. Long ago, the Demon King’s plans to conquer the world and bring it to the brink of catastrophe were stopped by the Hero and his two companions. After that event, the world finally reigns in peace, and to keep the Hero’s legacy alive, the “Heroic Martial Arts Tournament” was announced. A young person leaves his own village to participate in the tournament, carrying in his heart the words of his father: “Only those who have won the tournament will be able to become true heroes. It is something that must be achieved with one’s own strength.” It’s time to follow in your father’s footsteps and fulfill the promise you made in your youth. A new legend is about to be born! Personages Hero – adventurer whose aspiration is to become a Hero. To find his father he will decide to participate in the tournament.

– adventurer whose aspiration is to become a Hero. To find his father he will decide to participate in the tournament. Elmia – a young self-proclaimed manager who shares the same fate as the protagonist. She is said to be childhood friends with slime healer Homit.

– a young self-proclaimed manager who shares the same fate as the protagonist. She is said to be childhood friends with slime healer Homit. Homit – a charismatic guide who loves to support others. Although he is not good at fighting he will always be ready to give valuable advice to the protagonist.

– a charismatic guide who loves to support others. Although he is not good at fighting he will always be ready to give valuable advice to the protagonist. Zelam – The rival of the protagonist. Driven and independent, he hates relying on others or asking for their support.

– The rival of the protagonist. Driven and independent, he hates relying on others or asking for their support. Dralin – a tournament commentator dragon, capable of inciting the audience thanks to his unique style.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu