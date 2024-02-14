SQUARE ENIX announces that from today DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS is available on PC also via Steam, including all previously released DLC. You can purchase the game individually or in a bundle with the second chapter of the series.

More details can be found below.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS IS NOW AVAILABLE ON STEAM

PC players can now enjoy the acclaimed block-building role-playing game, complete with all previously released DLC

SQUARE ENIX® today released the PC version of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ on STEAM®. The PC version includes improved building features and the “Terra Incognita” DLC at no additional cost. A bundle is also available DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS + DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2. Who has already purchased DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 on Steam you can purchase DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS at a discounted price.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS is a challenging sandbox gaming experience that invites Builders to rebuild the ruined realm of Alefgard, gathering materials and creating unique items with endless possibilities. Set in the fascinating world of DRAGON QUEST, the game offers an intuitive control system with which to build towers and castles to protect the land from the treacherous Dragonlord, an iconic monster from DRAGON QUEST. The game's classic RPG elements provide an exciting experience, suitable for the whole family.

The Steam version of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS will also include updated building features and “Terra Incognita,” content added in 2022 to the mobile version that allows Builders to build and play freely, with blocks that can now be stacked up to twice as high. Additional content for “Terra Incognita” includes*:

Boss Model Set – Unwrap several monster figurines and add them to your world.

Astronomy Set – Light up the night sky with ten stars and planets to bring all the beauty of the cosmos into your backyard.

Pixel Ring – In addition to being a cool accessory, the ring provides an increased number of pixels when defeating enemies in “Terra Incognita”. The pixels can then be used to create special items at the “Dragon Quest Game Pack” workbench.

Magic Carpet – Use a magic carpet and observe, build and examine your structures from the sky, while also listening to special music as you travel.

*The contents described above are identical to those added in 2022 to the mobile version.

System requirements:

Minimum Recommended SO: Windows® 10/11 64-bit Windows® 10/11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen3 1200/Intel® Core™ i3-6300 AMD Ryzen3 1400/Intel® Core™ i5-6400 Memory: 8 GB of RAM 8 GB of RAM Video Card: AMD Radeon™ RX 460 / Intel® Arc™ A380 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 AMD Radeon™ RX 570 / Intel® Arc™ A380 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 DirectX®: Version 11 Version 11 Storage: 16 GB of available space 16 GB of available space Additional Notes: Expected refresh rate: 30 fps at 1920×1080 resolution and default graphics options, 16GB system RAM required with Intel video card. Expected refresh rate: 60 fps at 1920×1080 resolution and default graphics options. 16GB system RAM required with Intel video card.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERSrated PEGI 7, is currently available for Android, iOS, PlayStation® 4 and Nintendo Switch™.

For more information on DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS, visit https://dragonquestbuilders.com

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS Steam page + DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Bundle Edition: https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37565

Related links:

Official website: https://dragonquestbuilders.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dragonquest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DragonQuest

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DragonQuest

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DragonQuest

#DragonQuestBuilders