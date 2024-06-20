Although shown during the live broadcast of the big N, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will not be published as an exclusive but will also be on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series editions ?

During the Nintendo Direct we had the opportunity to see in action, after a long wait, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake expected on November 14th and which will be followed next year by the remakes of the first two chapters.

The graphics modes of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

According to what was indicated by the Japanese newspaper Game*Spark and then translated into English by Automaton-Media, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will offer two graphics modes on PS5. We are talking about the classic modes that give priority to resolution or performance respectively.

The source specifically talks about PS5 and does not mention Xbox. However, it is not clear whether this means that the Xbox Series will not include these options, or if the Japanese newspaper simply didn’t mention the console out of habit (Microsoft gaming platforms don’t have much space on Japanese soil). It would be strange if Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake didn’t feature this option on Xbox.

Added to all this are some details for the difficulty levels. There will be three, with the lowest one increasing the damage dealt and preventing some bosses from healing themselves. The hard mode, however, will offer bosses with increased HP and fewer rewards in terms of experience points and gold. It is also specified that Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will include the ability to save at any time and there will also be an autosave function.

Finally, we leave you with our test of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.