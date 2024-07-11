36 years after its original release in 1988, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake re-proposes the story of the game in question, with exit date set for November 14, 2024 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

As we know, this is the remake of the third chapter entirely reconstructed through the graphic technique called “HD-2D”, which simulates the original bitmap but in a 3D context, creating a very pleasant effect as we also saw in Octopath Traveler.

Square Enix has shown its Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake to some Japanese newspapers in the last few hours, from which new materials and details on the game in question are arriving, including a long Almost 30 minute video with unreleased gameplay which allows you to see in more depth what it is all about.

Classic story but completely reconstructed

There history tells of a young protagonist who, on his sixteenth birthday, receives an order from the king, ruler of the Kingdom of Aliahan: to defeat the Archfiend Baramos.

This is because the boy in question is the son of the great hero Ortega, and apparently the only one who has the potential to surpass the feat that not even his illustrious father managed to achieve.

Thus begins the great adventure of Dragon Quest 3, in this case faithfully reproduced in the story but entirely reconstructed on the technical front, with the possibility of choosing between two different aspects of the protagonist, which correspond to one male and one female (identified however as “Aspect A” and “Aspect B”).

There map it is very large and includes different biomes, with a day/night cycle that somewhat modifies the appearance of the environments, stylistically taken from the original but obviously much more detailed.

According to what was reported by the Japanese magazine Famitsu, from which the video shown above comes, the new additions and changes made by Square Enix seem to be particularly welcome, such as the possibility of increase the speed of battles and to automate the actions of the protagonist and the party members at different levels, according to needs.

Many details have been particularly taken care of, both in the construction of the scenarios and the characters, such as the possibility of seeing the changes made to the equipment of the latter in their appearance, as well as various elements regarding the map.

Among the details for enthusiasts, Famitsu points out how the original system has remained intact, which provided for a different entrance to the cities based on the direction from which we approach them, in addition to the presence of numerous secret places to discover within the map.

In the past few days we saw the official requirements for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which will include two graphics modes.